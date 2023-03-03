Chinmayi Sripada recalls Samantha Ruth Prabhu's support during 2018's Me Too movement; Says 'she gave me work'

Chinmayi Sripada, who is a well-known singer and voice artist in the South, accused Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment in 2018 for the Me Too movement. But she was banned by the Tamil film industry, which led to severe backlash and controversy back then. Now, in a recent interview, she recalled how Samantha stood as her biggest support during the hard times.

During a recent interview, Chinmayi recalled how Samantha supported her personally and professionally during the #MeToo movement. She said, ''Samantha is an actress who has overcome various barriers or obstacles that are typically faced by female actors in the country. She stood by me during #MeToo. She believed in me and supported me, even when others did not. She not only believed in me and gave me work, but also went above and beyond to support me in my career.''



For unversed, in 2018, Chinmayi Sripada accused veteran lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment as part of the Me Too movement in India. She alleged that he made sexual advances to her when she was recording a song. The artist also called out several other personalities in the film industry for their misconduct toward women. However, later, the Tamil Nadu Producer Council banned her from the industry, citing 'unprofessional conduct'. This led to major backlash on social media and several people from the industry stood by the Chinmayi for coming out during the Me Too movement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been Chinmayi's close friend since her debut film in 2010, extended her support and stood by her. She took to Twitter and expressed her solidarity with Chinmayi as she wrote, "Dear @23_rahulr and @Chinmayi I know the both of you for ten years now. I don't know two more brutally honest people.It is this attribute of yours that I value most in our friendship. I love you with all my heart and what you say is the TRUTH !! #istandwithchinmayi."

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde unwinds as she enjoys a carefree speedboat ride in Mumbai; Watch VIDEO