Chinmayi Sripada REVEALS Samantha Akkineni is pressurised for supporting her; Says 'It is not easy'

After appreciating Samantha Akkineni’s strength for facing trolls and hate against The Family Man 2, Chinmayi Sripada has made another shocking revelation.

Singer and VO artist Chinmayi Sripada recently took to Instagram and appreciated Samantha Akkineni’s strength for facing trolls and hate against her Hindi debut show, The Family Man 2. Now, Chinmayi Sripada has made another revelation on how Sam is constantly pressurized for supporting her. Chinmayi in her Instagram post revealed, "Not many in my own music fraternity have taken a stand that Sam has constantly taken despite pressure not to. It is not easy to stand up to the Radha Ravis of the world. And she will forever be my rockstar."

She captioned the post clarifying, "BTW - this is not showcasing myself as a victim: this is just the fact of my life. The truth doesn’t change because you don’t believe it." In November 2018, Chinmayi Sripada was banned from the Union for non-payment of subscription fees for reportedly two years. Actor-politician Radha Ravi was then elected unopposed as the president of the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes And Dubbing Artists Union.

After the decision, she took to Twitter and questioned about the same. She had tweeted, “Mr Radha Ravi has won ‘unopposed’ and they rejected my nomination, it seems. Despite the fact that my interim order says I have all the rights to be a member. I don’t understand how the Honorable Retired Justice Sri Ravi decided I am not a member when the Court says so." Chinmayi also stated that she was banned from the union for sharing sexual allegations against Radha Ravi during the #MeToo Movement.

