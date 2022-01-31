Chinmayi Sripada shares a throwback video from the show she wasn't paid for; Says 'it wasn’t a happy one'

Singer and host Chinmayi Sripada was among the women during the #MeToo movement who shared her pain, horrifying experience, stories about sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. It was brave enough of her to name and call out powerful men from the industry. Chinmayi Sripada has now shared another story about how she was not paid for a show she hosted back then.

Sharing a throwback video from the show and mentioning that she wasn't paid for the 8 episodes, Chinmayi wrote, "But how the children sang. Best thing Omi Vaidya didnt understand any Hindi, he had no clue what I was saying and he was fully doing the Chatur of 3 Idiots full on :) It’s nice to look back at that experience though at that time, it wasn’t a happy one :)!."

Take a look:

People have dropped beautiful comments supporting Chinmayi for being what she is today. One of the comments on this post read, "More love and power to you. We still love you , no matter what."

Another wrote, "I really wish you get to sing songs in Tamil movies! Hang in there girl!."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Chinmayi Sripaada put her brave foot forward as she was among the first few celebrities from the South to react during the #MeToo movement. She took to her social media accounts and called out Tamil poet Vairamuthu while sharing her horrifying experience.

She did not stop there and went on to become the voice of the other 17 women who chose to remain anonymous. She faced consequences for speaking up as she lost a lot of work and was also banned from dubbing Artists Union.

Also Read: Sruthi Hariharan to Chinmayi Sripada, Parvathy: South stars who bravely called out men in power during MeToo