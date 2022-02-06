Chinmayi Sripada shares an unknown fact about Lata Mangeshkar; Posts a throwback pic from Rang De Basanti sets

India is paying tribute to legend Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Also known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale', Lata Mangeshkar has left incredible memories to talk about. Playback singer and VO artist Chinmayi Sripada is among many who shared an unknown fact about her.

Chinmayi also shared a major throwback photo from the sets of Rang De Basanti. One can see in the picture, Lata Mangeshkar clicking a picture of AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi while Chinmayi looks at them. Sharing an interesting story behind it, she tweeted, "That one time. Rang De Basanti. I dont think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras and on this particular day she was talking about a new camera purchase too."

Take a look:

In her over a six-decade career, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in January. While she was reportedly recovering, her health deteriorated again in the night, and was kept on the ventilator.

Many prominent personalities have paid tribute to the greatest singer of the century.

It's an end of an era!