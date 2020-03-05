Chinmayi Sripada on undone justice for women post #MeToo; EXPOSES Vairamuthu, singer Karthik, Anu Malik again

Once again, Chinmayi Sripada has taken to Instagram over the pending justice for women post Me Too Movement. Sharing a screenshot of the news that says Harvey Weinstein has finally been found guilty, Chinmayi Sripada has exposed Vairamuthu, singer Karthik, Anu Malik again.

Sharing a screenshot of the news that says Harvey Weinstein has finally been found guilty, Chinmayi Sripada wrote, "It could take 13 women so far against Vairamuthu...Scores of people banned by Mr Radha Ravi....Multiple girls naming Mr Anu Malik, Kailash Kher or Singer Karthik or Raghu Dixit but hey .." To unreversed, actor-politician Radha Ravi was elected unopposed as the president of the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes And Dubbing Artists Union. This came after Chinmayi Sripada’s nomination for the same got rejected.

Check out Chinmayi Sripada's Instagram post below:

Well, even a year after Me Too Movement that took social media by storm, Chinmayi Sripada still continues her battle.

Last month, Chinmayi Sripaada had called out singer Karthik as he joined Dubbing union. The celebrity singer took to Twitter and shared about how he has used the power and position once again despite being accused during Me Too movement.

