Chinna Chinna Aasai OTT Release: When and where to watch Madhoo Shah, Indrans starrer drama film online

Chinna Chinna Aasai, starring Madhoo Shah and Indrans in the lead roles, was released in theaters on June 19, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the film is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Chinna Chinna Aasai

Chinna Chinna Aasai is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 28, 2026. The official announcement was shared by the streaming platform on its social media handle. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Every little wish has a story worth telling,” and confirmed that the film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Here’s the post

Official trailer and plot of Chinna Chinna Aasai

Chinna Chinna Aasai follows Leela, a reserved woman from Thanjavur who travels to Varanasi as part of a spiritual tour. After getting separated from her group and losing her phone and purse, she finds herself stranded in an unfamiliar city. Her path crosses with Madhavan Master, a cheerful schoolteacher from Kerala, who offers to help her through the difficult situation.

As they spend a day exploring the streets and ghats of Varanasi, the two gradually form an unexpected bond despite their language differences. Through heartfelt conversations, they open up about their pasts, fears, and unfulfilled dreams, discovering comfort and companionship along the way.

The film explores how this chance encounter transforms their outlook on life and brings two lonely souls together. According to reports, the narrative bears similarities to Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise and relies heavily on conversations between its central characters.

Cast and crew of Chinna Chinna Aasai

Chinna Chinna Aasai stars Indrans and Madhoo Shah in the lead roles, alongside Aparna Balamurali, Thambi Ramaiah, Kaali Venkat, Vishnu Agasthya, Sai Janani, and others in key roles.

The film is directed by Varsha Vasudev and produced by Abhijith Babuji. Govind Vasantha, known for 96, has composed the songs and background score, while Faiz Siddik serves as the cinematographer. The editing is handled by Reckson Joseph.

Upon its theatrical release, the film received mixed reviews, with criticism mainly directed at certain familiar narrative tropes.

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