Chinna Papa Periya Papa to Vidathu Karuppu: 7 Tamil TV shows that should have a rerun

Several old Tamil TV shows including Lollu Sabha, Chitti, Metti Oli are being re-telecasted in TV channels. While Ramayan and Mahabharat are having a rerun in Hindi, we have a list of shows that we miss the most, and it would be good to watch them again amid the lockdown for COVID 19. Here are seven shows from the '90s and it would be great to watch them again with our families if they get a rerun.

1. Marma Desam – Vidathu Karuppu

Directed by K Balachander and bankrolled by his home banner Minbimbangal, Vidathu Karuppu was one of the best series of the '90s. Every Wednesday at 8 pm, people would be glued to their screens to watch this thriller. Back in the '90s, the series narrated about split personality disorder. Vidathu Karuppu was a super hit show, and there are reports that suggest that when the final episode was aired, streets of Tamil Nadu were deserted as people went home early to know who ‘Karuppu’ was. Who could ever forget the baddie granny and her scary looks or the way she dealt with the most notorious criminals of their village? Chetan and Devadarshini played the lead actors in Vidathu Karuppu.

2. Kana Kaanum Kaalangal

It was one of the popular shows and it was mostly watched by the teens. The show narrated a school life story, and the lives of students from various backgrounds. Several actors from the series emerged to become movie actors. The show was a huge hit and the title song, ‘Kanavugal Kaanum Vayasachu’ was played and sung by people as though it was a song from a movie. Though the show had a spinoff, it was as good as the original.

3. Chinna Papa Periya Papa

This humorous show was loved by everyone in Tamil Nadu and the fights between a mother in law and her daughter in law were narrated in a hilarious way. The show had Sripriya, Nirosha and MS Bhaskar in the lead roles. Chinna Papa Periya Papa marked MS Bhaskar’s entry to the entertainment industry and he grew up to become a great actor in Kollywood. Every time ‘Pattabi’ says ‘Maami, oru 100 rooba irundha kudungo’, and Sripriya responds to it saying, ‘Sheruppu’, it would make us ROFL.

4. Small Wonder

Vicky, the robot, was designed by Harry to help his wife with chores. However, she slowly became one of the family and they all slowly became members of our own families. The show had different episodes each day and the rib-tickling humor would make us forget our quarantine stress if it gets a rerun. The show, which was dubbed and aired in Tamil, still has a huge fan base. The very thought of the title song ‘She’s a small wonder’ will be enough to take you on a nostalgic ride.

5. Vikramaadithya

Based on the epic story Vikram Aur Betaal, this show had a unique storyline, which would take a small boy Vikram, the protagonist to an alternate universe from time to time. While he would be a normal school-going child in the real universe, his alternate universe was full of magic and demons – both good and bad. If it had a rerun, it would be refreshing to people of all ages as it had more information on history and science.

6. Shaktimaan

Though this show is being aired in Hindi, the show had a Tamil version too, and it would be nice to see our childhood superhero talking in Tamil, yet again. The show was so popular that kids wore Shaktimaan costume all the time. Every time we saw Shaktimaan save a helpless person, our eyes sparkled with joy and admiration and we all wanted to see Shaktimaan at least once in our lives.

7. Thadayam

This detective show was all about how little kids helped an agent gather clues in crime scenes. When the show was being aired, all kids would become Sherlock, whenever they got the chance. The show was so popular that even to search for missing keys, kids would sing the title song, ‘Sutri Sutri Paarthaaya… Thadayam Thadayam’ and go around their houses searching for the keys.

