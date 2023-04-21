Chinnanjiru Nilave Song: Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's new lyric video is an ode to unrequited love

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus PS 1 is just a few days away from release. The film is being touted to be a pan-Indian film, with the team releasing one song every few days leading up to the release of its Tamil version. Now the team has released a new Hindi song from the film that has already won over social media. The song titled “Mera Aasmaan Jal Gaya” is a lovely melody composed by A R Rahman with Gulzar penning the lyrics. The lyrical video featuring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai is a tribute to love that leads to heartache and the pain of being separated from your loved one, all built around the unrequited love between “ Aditha Karikalan” and Nandini”, the characters played by the two actors, whose love story is the narrative fulcrum around which the whole sprawling epic is woven together.

The new soothing melody from Ponniyin Selvan 2

The soothing melody sung by Arijit Singh is an ode to lost love. The lyrical video offers a sneak peek into the possible moral dilemma that will play a crucial role in the upcoming sequel’s storyline. The film features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Karthi in the lead roles and is one of the biggest productions from Tamil cinema to date. The immense success of the first part has led to double-fold expectations from the sequel, which was also simultaneously shot along with the first part to save time and for budgetary efficiency. The film is being released in five languages and is one of the most expensive Indian films coming out this year.

Technical crew

Ponniyin Selvan has been a long-gestating dream project for director Mani Ratnam and there have been several attempts to bring Kalki Krishnamurthi’s epic novel of the same name to the screen. The film written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel will narrate the aftermath of the series of events that transpired in the first part involving the Cholas and their quest for power. The music and background score for the film is composed by A R Rahman, whereas Ravi Varman cranks the camera. The film will be released on the 28th of April in five languages all over the country.

