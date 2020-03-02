Chiranjeevi 152: Koratala Siva did not want Dil Raju to get the rights of the film?

Amidst all the excitement to know what's in the stores next, reportedly, director Koratala Siva did not want Dil Raju to get the rights of his film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

South superstar Chiranjeevi’s next, tentatively titled Chiru 152 is one of the much-talked-about latest films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. After Sye Raa, Chiranjeevi has kick-started shooting for his 152nd film and fans can't keep calm. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu will be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Amidst all the excitement to know what's in the stores next, reportedly, director Koratala Siva did not want Dil Raju to get the rights of his film. Producer Dil Raju is known to be a distributor for many films in the Nizam region and has backed a lot of big movies recently.

According to a report in IB Times, Koratala Siva did not want Dil Raju to get the rights of the film as he wanted his close friends Lakshman and Sudhakar to be a part of his upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer. The same report suggests the Nizam rights of Chiranjeevi starrer were sold to Lakshman whereas Uttarandhra distribution rights have been bought by Sudhakar. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet by the makers of the film. A lot of distributors came forward as soon as the film was announced. Well, looks like there is major competition among the distributors for the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer.

The sets have been erected in Kokapet. The first leg of the schedule went on floors on Sankranthi. Ram Charan is producing the film under Konidela Entertainments and along with Matinee Entertainments too.

Meanwhile, confirming being a part of the film, Sonu said in an official statement, “It makes me very proud to be associated with the project and sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi Sir. The South Indian film industry has been very embracing of me and I hope with this film I am able to give them back the same amount of love through my work.”

​

Credits :IB Times

Read More