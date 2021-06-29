  1. Home
Chiranjeevi 153: S Thaman and director Mohan Raja kickstart working on the film's music; Deets inside

Tollywood’s top music composer S Thaman has been roped in for Chiranjeevi's upcoming film with Mohan Raja and the music sittings have begun already.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 10:54 pm
Megastar Chiranjeevi is looking forward to complete the final leg shoot of Acharya. Amidst the high expectations among the moviegoers, the makers of Chiranjeevi 153 have already started prepping up for the film. As we all know, he is teaming up with director Mohan Raja and is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Director Mohan Raja is super excited and can't keep calm about this project. He feels it as a dream come true to have got the opportunity to work with the megastar. 

Meanwhile, Tollywood’s top music composer S Thaman has been roped in and the music sittings have begun already. Considering the mass image of Chiranjeevi, the director has included all the commercial ingredients and Chiru too was contented with his work. Chiranjeevi 153 is a joint production venture of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. As earlier we reported, the film is likely to go on floors, later this year, after Chiranjeevi wraps up Acharya. Nayanthara will play the female lead role and will romance Chiranjeevi on screen yet again after Sye Raa. 

Meanwhile, S Thaman took to Twitter and shared a few photos with director Mohan Raja as they kickstart working on the upcoming project. He tweeted, "And Here We Start #Chiru153..It’s time to show love to Our beloved #Megastar #chiranjeevi @KChiruTweets gaaru." 

Take a look at the tweet below:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to romance megastar Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja directorial; Details Inside 

