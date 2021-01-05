Chiranjeevi is all praises for the Andhra cop who saluted his daughter while on duty; Calls him inspiring

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and lauded the AP cop who saluted his daughter while reporting to duty.

For the past few days, a photo of a cop from the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh has been making the rounds on social media. In the photo, a Circle Inspector was seen delivering a salute to his daughter, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police while reporting to her for duty. The photo was first shared by the Andhra police on their social media space and ever since it has been making the rounds on social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who got impressed and inspired with it, shared the photo and lauded them both. He wrote on his Twitter space, “In this photo, Father CI Shyam Sunder can be seen saluting his daughter DSP Ms.Jessi Prasanthi. In this photo, we can see the sense of satisfaction, pride, and love in the father’s eyes as he salutes his child, who was raised on his chest and grew up to become a higher official. Shyam Sunder garu… I SALUTE you. You both are an inspiration”

Read his Tweet here:

ఈ ఫోటోలో ఉంది తండ్రి-కూతురు

తండ్రి CI ShyamSunderగారు

కూతురుDSP Ms.Jessi Prasanthi

తన గుండెలమీద ఎత్తుకుని పెంచిన బిడ్డ,తనపై అధికారిగా వచ్చినప్పుడు ఆ తండ్రి చేసిన సెల్యూట్లో బోల్డంత సంతృప్తి ని,గర్వాన్ని,ప్రేమని చూసాను.

ShyamSunder garu..

i SALUTE you.మీ ఇద్దరు ఇంకెందరికో స్ఫూర్తి https://t.co/HZZiSdNDAv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 5, 2021

While sharing the photo, the Andhra Pradesh police department wrote, “#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva with Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

