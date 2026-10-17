Chiranjeevi and director Karthik Subbaraj to work together for a film? Here’s what we know

Chiranjeevi is next set to appear in the lead role in Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli. Now, reports suggest that the Megastar might collaborate with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for an upcoming project.

Chiranjeevi to work with director Karthik Subbaraj?

Speaking on the podcast Permit Room, Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that he hopes to work with Chiranjeevi in the future. The filmmaker said, “I have narrated a script to Chiranjeevi sir, but nothing has been finalized as of now. Hopeful, I will work with him.”

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Although an official announcement has yet to be made, the potential project would mark the first collaboration between the actor and director.

Karthik Subbaraj was last seen in a lead role in the film Dorothy. Set in the 1980s, the film follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up as henchmen under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, dies under mysterious circumstances.

Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but faces rejection from her family and is forced to leave home. Through flashbacks, the film reveals how Dorothy supported Subbu in embracing her true self.

Determined to protect the family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to kill Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as the two travel together, gradually confronting his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the difficult choices they must make.

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Alongside Sananth and Rishikanth, Keerthy Suresh plays a co-lead role in the film. Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthazhagi, Jeeva Subramanian, Muthukumar, and others appear in key roles. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film features music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi is next set to headline Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 13, 2027, coinciding with the Sankranti festive season.

The action thriller reportedly follows a family man who leads an ordinary life with his daughter while concealing a mysterious side to his personality. However, his seemingly peaceful existence is disrupted when a younger, more stylish and action-driven alter ego draws him back into a world of gunfire and high-stakes confrontations.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Kaaka also stars Anaswara Rajan in a pivotal role.

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