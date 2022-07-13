Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva in BIG trouble after Acharya debacle; Details Inside

In a shocking piece of news, 25 exhibitors are protesting outside Koratala Siva’s office since last night after the failure of his last film, Acharya. According to social media buzz, they are also threatening to protest at megastar Chiranjeevi's house if the issue is not solved for the significant losses caused by Acharya. Rs 15 crore loss is reported. However, there is no official word by the makers of the film yet.

Recently, a distributor named Rajgopal Bajaj had also sent a letter to Chiranjeevi, requesting to compensate him for the losses caused by Acharya. According to media reports, Bajaj had invested huge amount due to the buzz surrounding Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya. He had paid a premium to Warangal Srinu, a well-known distributor to acquire distribution rights for the Raichur district, Karnataka, as reported by IANS. "I am now deeply in debt," read his letter to Chiranjeevi. It is said to be a commercial failure, grossing Rs 76 crore approx WW over a budget of Rs 140 crore.

Ahead of its release, Acharya created immense buzz as moviegoers were super excited to see the father-son duo for the very first time together on the big screen. However, due to mixed reviews and negative responses from the critics, Acharya's box office collection collapsed within a few days of its release. The Telugu film was produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his much-awaited film, GodFather. It is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo and Nayanthara in a female lead role. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is backed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, with music by S Thaman.

