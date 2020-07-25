Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu urge people recovered from COVID 19 to donate plasma

Both the stars shared a video of the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police, where the importance of plasma donation is explained in detail.

At a time when officials are spreading awareness to people on the importance of plasma donation, Tollywood megastars Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter spaces and they have urged people who have recovered from COVID 19 to donate plasma. Both the stars shared a video of the Cyberabad Metropolitan Police, where the importance of plasma donation is explained in detail. While it is known that both the stars have been actively participating in spreading awareness messages during the time of the pandemic, this is their latest move.

Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote on the microblogging website, “Humbly appeal to all RECOVERED Covid-19 patients to come forward & DONATE PLASMA to SAVE LIVES. There can be no greater humanitarian gesture in these times of unprecedented crisis. Covid-19 Warriors, Be Saviors Now!” Mahesh Babu wrote, “#DonatePlasmaSaveLives! A need of the hour initiative by @SCSC_Cyberabad @cyberabadpolice to facilitate plasma donations. I urge all the COVID-19 survivors to step forward and donate their plasma to help save lives. Be a #PlasmaWarrior”.

Humbly appeal to all RECOVERED Covid-19 patients to come forward & DONATE PLASMA to SAVE LIVES. There can be no greater humanitarian gesture in these times of unprecedented crisis. Covid-19 Warriors, Be Saviors Now! https://t.co/InPwNsoZ3q@TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCOPs https://t.co/090pxOvVcw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 25, 2020

#DonatePlasmaSaveLives! A need of the hour initiative by @SCSC_Cyberabad @cyberabadpolice to facilitate plasma donations. I urge all the COVID-19 survivors to step forward and donate their plasma to help save lives. Be a #PlasmaWarrior https://t.co/TkiPGaFf65 https://t.co/E2xCX8YBP2 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi has two films lined up. Acharya directed by Koratala Siva has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film will have his son and its producer Ram Charan playing an extended cameo. He also has the Tollywood remake of Lucifer in his kitty. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. He will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli after Sarkaru aari Paata.

