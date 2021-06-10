Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu wishes 'health and happiness' to Nandamuri Balakrishna on 61st birthday

Who's who of the Telugu film industry is sending birthday wishes to NBK. Chiranjeevi also penned a sweet birthday note for his 'friend' Nandamuri Balakrishna on Twitter.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 61st birthday today, June 10 and fans are showering the Tollywood actor with love and best wishes on social media. Celebs from the Telugu film industry are sending birthday wishes to NBK. Chiranjeevi penned a sweet birthday note for Nandamuri Balakrishna on Twitter and wished him good health and happiness.

Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "A very happy birthday #Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always. Have a memorable year!" Actor Ram Pothineni shared a major throwback photo with NBK and wrote, "BAlayya BAbu kI janmadhina subhakankshallu..When you meet the man,you’ll know.. & this is one of my fav pictures..still remember the mad fun at that event..looking forward to #Akhanda."

NBK has teamed up next with Krack director Gopichand Malineni. Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. On the occasion of hero Balakrishna’s birthday, NBK107 has been announced officially with a teaser video. The makers will announce the other cast and crew soon.

