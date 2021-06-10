Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu wishes 'health and happiness' to Nandamuri Balakrishna on 61st birthday
Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 61st birthday today, June 10 and fans are showering the Tollywood actor with love and best wishes on social media. Celebs from the Telugu film industry are sending birthday wishes to NBK. Chiranjeevi penned a sweet birthday note for Nandamuri Balakrishna on Twitter and wished him good health and happiness.
Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "A very happy birthday #Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always. Have a memorable year!" Actor Ram Pothineni shared a major throwback photo with NBK and wrote, "BAlayya BAbu kI janmadhina subhakankshallu..When you meet the man,you’ll know.. & this is one of my fav pictures..still remember the mad fun at that event..looking forward to #Akhanda."
Take a look below:
మిత్రుడు బాలకృష్ణ కి జన్మ దిన శుభాకాంక్షలు.మీరు ఎల్లప్పుడూ ఆరోగ్యంగా, సంతోషంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. #NBK
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2021
A very happy birthday #Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always. Have a memorable year!
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 10, 2021
BAlayya BAbu kI janmadhina subhakankshallu..
When you meet the man,you’ll know.. & this is one of my fav pictures..still remember the mad fun at that event..looking forward to #Akhanda
Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/d10SEWNDgy
— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) June 10, 2021
Happy birthday dear Balakrishna gaaru!! Hope you have a peaceful and safe year ahead #HBDBalakrishna #HBDBALAYYA pic.twitter.com/bL6Q8Iejoz
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) June 10, 2021
Happpppppyyyyyyyyyyy birthday to the most fun person
Cheers to many more fun times #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/QitEUitCJ0
— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) June 10, 2021
Birthday Wishes to THE REAL LEGEND #NandamuriBalakrishna garu
Eagerly Waiting for #Akhanda ROAR #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/xdoRS0ZY6d
— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) June 10, 2021
Meanwhile, he will be seen next in Akhanda, which is an action thriller produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. S Thaman is onboard for the film's music.
NBK has teamed up next with Krack director Gopichand Malineni. Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project. On the occasion of hero Balakrishna’s birthday, NBK107 has been announced officially with a teaser video. The makers will announce the other cast and crew soon.
Also Read: NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna joins forces with Gopichand Malineni; S Thaman to compose music