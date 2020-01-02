Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu's kissing photos go viral; Check it out

At an event of the Movie Artists Association today in Hyderabad, Mohan Babu and Megastar Chiranjeevi left everyone surprised with their warm gesture towards each other. The two veteran stars hugged and kissed each other, and the photos from the event are going viral on social media.

Years ago Chiranjeevi and his contemporary actor and producer Mohan Babu had got into a verbal fight. The two had a bitter exchange of words but now all's well between Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. At an event of the Movie Artists Association today in Hyderabad, Mohan Babu and Megastar Chiranjeevi left everyone surprised with their warm gestures towards each other. The two veteran stars hugged and kissed each other, and the photos from the event are going viral on social media. They displayed their friendship on the stage.

Mohan Babu also spoke about how he always wants to joke about their past and verbal fight. "We never have any ill will towards each other. I want to joke along and he too wants to. We have small differences like brothers in a family. We are one. We are like family. I swear by God," Mohan Babu said at MAA event. As soon as Mohan Babu stated this, the Sye Raa actor Chiranjeevi got up from his seat and pecked a kiss on Mohan Babu's cheek.

Mohan Babu further clarified that he has nothing against Chiru and Pawan Kalyan. "I don't even remember the controversy. Honestly. I have nothing against them," he said.

Check out Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu's photos below:

Jayasudha Kapoor, Rajasekhar, M Murli Mohan, U Krishnam Raju, and top producer T. Subbarami Reddy among others were also present at the digital diary of Movie Artists Association (MAA), Hyderabad.

