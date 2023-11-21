Chiranjeevi and Nithiin extend support to Trisha Krishnan; call out Mansoor Ali Khan's disrespectful remarks

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's derogatory remarks about Trisha Krishnan have ignited a firestorm of criticism and prompted action from the National Commission for Women (NCW) as well. A video of Khan making insensitive comments about Trisha and his experience filming rape scenes has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage. As many celebrities have come forward to extend support to the actress, the latest names to join are Chiranjeevi and Nithiin.

In the meantime, Trisha Krishnan has boldly condemned Khan's remarks, calling them "disrespectful, misogynistic, and in bad taste." She has also vowed never to work with him again.

Chiranjeevi and Nithiin support Trisha

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi joined the chorus of condemnation against Khan's remarks and expressed his thoughts on the same. Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter (now X) account and tweeted, "My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha. The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an Artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion. I stand with trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments."

Nithiin also took to Twitter to express his disapproval, stating, "I strongly condemn Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan's vile and vulgar statement against trishtrashers. Chauvinism has no place in our society. I urge everyone to stand up against such remarks against women in our industry."

Trisha Krishnan's Powerful Response

In a powerful statement on social media, Trisha Krishnan expressed her deep distress over Khan's remarks, calling them "a reflection of the deep-rooted misogyny and disrespect that women face in society." She added that Khan's comments had caused her "immense pain and humiliation," making her feel "violated and objectified."

Krishnan concluded her statement by reiterating her decision to never work with Khan again. "I will never share screen space with someone as pathetic as him," she asserted. The actress added, "People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan's statement has garnered overwhelming support from fans, colleagues, and industry professionals. Many have taken to social media to condemn Khan's remarks and express solidarity with Krishnan. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Nithiin, industry personalities like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthik Subbaraj, Khushbu Sundar, Malavika Mohanan, Chinmayi Sripaada, and Manjima Mohan have come out in support of Trisha.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

