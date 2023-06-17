Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan host Korean delegates at home after RRR star danced on Naatu Naatu with them

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan hosted the Ambassador of South Korea Chang Jae-bok at their home in Hyderabad. The megastar shared a few photos from the get-together on social media and expressed his pleasure. The actor also mentioned that he wanted to meet ever since he tried to do the hook step of Naatu Naatu with his son at G20 Summit.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a few photos with Korean Ambassador and his team. He also penned a note that reads, Delighted to host a high tea session in honor of Ambassador of South Korea to India @ChangJaebok1 Absolute pleasure meeting you! Was looking forward to meet you since the time you matched the #NaatuNaatu steps with @AlwaysRamCharan at the recent #G20 Summit in Srinagar."

Chiranjeevi also mentioned that Korea and India have a lot of commonalities in culture and more. The megastar added, “It’s greatly enriching to get so many insights about the wonderful land of South Korea! Our cultures clearly have many things in common, not the least our love for food, music & films. K - Pop and K - dramas are already immensely popular with Indian audiences. And now Indian movies are also set to make inroads into South Korea."

Take a look at photos of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan with Korean delegates here;

For unversed, in May, Ram Charan attended the G20 Summit that was held in Jammu and Kashmir. He represented Indian cinema and spoke about his career, Indian culture, RRR global recognition, and more. At the event, he danced to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu on the stage with Korean delegates. The video went viral on social media.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his next, Game Changer with director Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film and S Thaman is the music composer. Karthik Subbaraj penned the script.

Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in key roles. The National Award-winning actress is playing the role of the actor's sister in the film. Bholaa Shankar is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

