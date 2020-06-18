Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan not keen on resuming the shoot of Acharya any time soon?

The news reports further add that the team of Koratala Siva directorial have secured the permission to kick start the shoot of the film. But, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are not currently looking forward to resume the filming of Acharya.

The latest news update about the much-awaited film Acharya suggest that the lead actor Chiranjeevi is not very keen on resuming the shooting despite getting a nod from the respective state government. The news reports further add that the team of the Koratala Siva directorial have secured the permission to kick start the shoot of the film. But, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are not currently looking forward to resume the filming of Acharya. The film helmed by Koratala Siva is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

But, if the makers do not resume the shooting of the Chiranjeevi starrer, then the film could see a further delay in its release. The media reports state that the film will not be releasing this year. The makers of Acharya have not yet announced the new release date since the lockdown was imposed. The fans and followers of the southern megastar are eagerly waiting to see the star on the big screen. On the work front, Chiranjeevi delivered a massive hit in the south flick, titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was a period drama made on a massive budget.

The fans and audience members loved the film and gave it a thundering response at the box office. The audience members are now waiting for Chiranjeevi's next film which is Acharya. The news reports suggest that the film Acharya will have a social message as its central theme. The news update also stated that Koratala Siva wants to complete the film's shoot as soon as possible.

