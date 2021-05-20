Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to start an oxygen bank amidst COVID 19 crisis

Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust debuted on Twitter today to announce the same. The tweet says that the bank is going to be operational in a week’s time.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan have decided to come together to help people amidst the COVID-19 crisis. In 1998, when Chiranjeevi was reading a newspaper, he came across an article about a patient who unfortunately passed away because his family couldn't find blood on time. Moved by the article, he immediately launched a life-saving landmark, the 'Chiranjeevi Blood Bank'. This helped millions of people in the Telugu states.

As we all know, the pandemic in the country is making people run from pillar to post, many of them succumbing to oxygen deprivation. Chiranjeevi has risen up to the cause to start an oxygen bank to curb the oxygen crisis across Telangana and Andhra. The Oxygen Banks will be monitored by his son Ram Charan and are

said to be handled by the Fans Association President of the respective districts.

Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust debuted on Twitter today to announce the same. The tweet says that the bank is going to be operational in a week’s time.

The tweet read, "In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at the district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time."

In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply @KChiruTweets has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level.Efforts are on to make these operational within a week's time. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiruForCovidhelp pic.twitter.com/9aPU56rFco — ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust (@Chiranjeevi_CT) May 20, 2021

Also Read: On Jr NTR's birthday, Samantha Akkineni wishes him the 'very best' for RRR, Alia Bhatt shares his fierce look Of late, a lot of celebs have come forward and donated certain amount to help India fight the battle against COVID-19

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×