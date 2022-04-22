Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan thank Mahesh Babu for lending his voice to Acharya; See Posts

As we informed you earlier, Mahesh Babu will be lending his voice to Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated drama, Acharya. The voice-over by the superstar will help establish the entire story of the Telugu action drama.

Thanking the actor, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, "Dearest @urstrulyMahesh Delighted to have you introduce ‘Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it!" His son and Acharya co-star Ram Charan also tweeted, "Thank you @urstrulyMahesh You made #Acharya even more special to me !! Can't wait for the audience to experience it on Big Screens."

Check out the posts below:

If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has already finished the dubbing process for Acharya. An official announcement is still awaited. Koratala Siva has donned the director's cap for the intense drama, which will hit the big screens on 29 April this year.

Before this, Mahesh Babu had done the voice-over for Pawan Kalyan's 2008 blockbuster drama, Jalsa.

Ram Charan, who is excited about sharing screen space with his father in their next, revealed how it was to collaborate with Chiranjeevi. The Magadheera star was quoted saying, "Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together." He further added, "We then began to work on the sets, before wrapping up the shooting portion and returning home together."

Also Read: Former cricketer to play the role of Samantha's boyfriend in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal