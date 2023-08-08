Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja reunite to celebrate 200 days of Waltair Veeriya; Nani attends success bash of Dasara

Chiranjeevi's previous film Waltair Veerayya, which was released in April, became a huge hit. The film dominated Sankranthi 2023 and emerged victorious despite clashing at the box office with Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy. From Chiranjeevi's acting to his chemistry with Ravi Teja, Waltair Veerayya impressed audiences as a commercial entertainer.

On Monday, 200 days of Waltair Veerayya celebrations took place in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja attended the event and their bond stole the spotlight. The duo who played the role of stepbrothers in the film reunited at the event. Their crackling chemistry was a treat to fans.

While the megastar wore black shaded jeans with an olive green shirt, the Khiladi actor opted for a stylish and comfy outfit. The actor wore olive green jogger pants and a T-shirt. While the story and dialogues for the drama have been penned by Bobby, Shruti Haasan played the role of the female lead. The cast also has onboard Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in other key roles.

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's crackling chemistry at 200 days of Waltair Veerayya celebrations

Nani attends Dasara success bash

Nani, who scored the biggest hit of his career with his previous release Dasara also celebrated the success with the team. The actor attended the success meet event to celebrate Dasara. He couldn't smiling and his happiness is clearly visible. The team who delivered a super hit Telugu film also posed for the cameras for a group photo.

Nani and Keerthy Suresh gave their career-best' performances. Not just audiences, even several celebs, from Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun praised Dasara. The Srikanth Odela directorial has managed to get good reviews from the audiences and officially crossed 100 crores at the global box office as per official confirmation from the team.