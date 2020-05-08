Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari gets a sequel, REVEALS producer Ashwini Dutt

On the 30th anniversary of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, it was revealed by the makers that the film will be having a sequel.

Chiranjeevi and starrer cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, directed by K Raghavendra Rao, hit screens 30 years ago on May 9. On the occasion of the 30th year anniversary, the makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies released a series of videos of explaining the story behind the film. In the videos, the makers also spoke about the music compositions by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The first video clip explained how the film took a shape and how the makers decided on the title.

In the second video, the makers spoke about the famous numbers of the film including Abbanee Teeyani, Priyatama, Andalalo and Yamaho. In the video, it was also revealed how the song Priyatama was shot. When the song was being shot, Sridevi was free for only two days as she had to go abroad for another film’s shooting and Chiranjeevi had a high temperature. It was also hinted by the makers that the makers were planning to release another video tomorrow.

However, what made the whole thing take an interesting turn is that the makers revealed that a sequel for the film is currently in works. Apparently, the story of the sequel will be about the offspring of Indraja and Raju, played by Sridevi and Chiranjeevi. When he was asked if Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the roles, the producer reportedly admitted that it’ll be wonderful if that happens.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×