Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia kickstart the new schedule of Bholaa Shankar in Kolkata; See PICS

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of the Telugu film industry, is busy with some promising projects in the pipeline. The senior star is joining hands with renowned filmmaker Meher Ramesh for the first time in his career, for the upcoming action thriller Bholaa Shankar. The much-awaited project is an official remake of the 2015-released Tamil blockbuster, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Chiranjeevi is playing the titular character Bholaa Shankar in the film, which is currently in the final stages of its filming.

Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in Kolkata

The Telugu industry's megastar was spotted shooting for Bholaa Shankar on Thursday, near the Victoria Memorial Hall of Kolkata. Along with Chiranjeevi, famous actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is appearing as one of the two female leads in the Meher Ramesh directorial, was spotted at the location. The senior actor was seen in the signature get-up of Kolkata city's taxi drivers in the location stills, which are now going viral. Tamannaah, on the other hand, is seen sporting the look of an advocate, in a black and white suit and tie. The actress completed her look with minimal makeup, a free hairdo, and a statement black handbag.

Check out Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia's pictures from the Kolkata location of Bholaa Shankar, below:

About Bholaa Shankar

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi is playing the titular character Bholaa Shankar, a humble taxi driver with a mysterious past. Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is playing the role of his little sister in the film, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with the megastar. Tamanaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Bholaa Shankar's love interest.

Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej essay the supporting roles in the film. Mahathi Swara Sagar composes the songs and original score. Dudley is the director of photography. Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year.

