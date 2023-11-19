Chiranjeevi attends Karthika Nair’s wedding in Thiruvananthapuram; also visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Megastar Chiranjeevi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala today to attend the marriage of his colleague and former actress Radha’s daughter Karthika Nair today.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chiranjeevi and more veteran actors like K Bhagyaraj, his wife and former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Revathy, and Suhasini Maniratnam. Along with attending the wedding, Chiranjeevi also paid a visit to the illustrious Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Chiranjeevi takes part in Karthika Nair’s wedding in Thiruvananthapuram

The pictures of Chiranjeevi and all the actors were shared by actress Radikaa Sarathkumar on her official X (formerly Twitter) account. The pictures of all these actors together surely brought back a ton of nostalgia and memories for many who grew up watching them.

Moreover, earlier today Chiranjeevi also visited the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and was captured on camera arriving at the temple along with his team.

Karthika Nair apparently got engaged last month to Rohit Menon but did not initially reveal his face to the public until recently. Around a few days ago, Karthika shared a picture of herself with Rohit and shared with the world who her husband is.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi had two film releases this year. First was the Bobby Kolli-directed action flick Waltair Veerayya, co-starring Ravi Teja. He was also seen in Bhola Shankar, the official Telugu remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam originally starring Ajith Kumar. Bhola Shankar was directed by Meher Ramesh.

While Waltair Veerayya garnered positive reviews and was a huge box office success, Bhola Shankar did not fare as well. Bhola Shankar received negative reviews and failed to make an impact at the box office.

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi has several upcoming projects. His next film Mega156 will mark the directorial debut of his daughter Sushmitha Konidela, who has served as Chiranjeevi's stylist since his comeback film Khaidi No. 150. Mega156 is the first of several films lined up for Chiranjeevi over the next few years.

Chiranjeevi has planned Mega157 to be a fantasy entertainer which will be directed by Bimbisara director Mallidi Vassishta. The movie is set to have music composed by MM Keeravani.

Furthermore, Chiranjeevi is also rumored to collaborate with director Boyapati Srinu for a movie as well but it has not been confirmed as of yet.

