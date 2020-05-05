Chiranjeevi to be roped in for a big budget web series by Jersey producer Allu Aravind?

Chiranjeevi will be reportedly teaming up with Jersey producer Allu Aravind for a big-budget web series soon. Read on for further details.

A few days back, reports were doing rounds that megastar Chiranjeevi will be making his digital debut soon. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to come. In the midst of all this, another buzz suggests that the Acharya actor will feature in a big-budget web series that will be produced by noted filmmaker Allu Aravind of Jersey fame. The latter had long dreamt of doing something big on OTT platforms but failed to do so until now.

As per reports, Allu Aravind is making a plan to create something with really strong content and of course, a huge budget. The filmmaker will be reportedly approaching Chiranjeevi as soon as the lockdown ends. And if the Acharya actor agrees to work on the same, then it will be a boon for Aravind’s OTT platform that had earlier failed to garner much attention owing to the lack of content. He has apparently asked a few directors to pen down scripts for this particular purpose.

Talking about Chiranjeevi, he will be next seen in the movie Acharya alongside South diva Kajal Aggarwal. Earlier, another actress Trisha Krishnan was roped in as the female lead of the movie but she opted out later on thereby getting replaced by Kajal. Allu Aravind’s upcoming movie is with none other than Bollywood star himself which is titled Jersey. It is a remake of the 2019 sports drama of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Shrinath in the lead roles.

