Chiranjeevi birthday: 2 BIG updates about his upcoming films Mega157 and Mega158 announced

Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday today. And on this special occasion, two big updates regarding his upcoming films have been announced. After the failure of Bholaa Shankar, the actor has announced two new movies, Mega156 and Mega157 with young directors.

Chiranjeevi's 157th film has been announced on his birthday by UV Creation, who are bankrolling the film. The film is directed by talented filmmaker Vasishta, who rose to fame for his 2022 film Bimbisara starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The details about the cast, crew, and others are yet to be announced.

The makers shared a concept poster of Mega157 and left fans intriguing. The poster shows a star with five elements of nature, fire, water, sky, forest, sand with a Trishul in between with a huge tree in the background. Making the big announcement with poster, the makers wrote, "#Mega157.This time, its MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE. The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR. Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu."

Big update about Mega 157 and Mega158 announced on Chiranjeevi's birthday

Chiranjeevi's daughter to produce Mega156

Apart from this, Mega156 has also been announced on the special occasion. This cinematic marvel, the 156th in Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career, is set to grace the silver screen under the esteemed banner of Gold Box Entertainment. The film is bankrolled by his daughter Sushmita Konidela. The director of Mega156 has not yet been announced.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a poster featuring Chiranjeevi with a few writings in the background. They wrote, “A legacy that has ruled the silver screen for four decades! A persona that invokes a multitude of emotions! A man who is celebrated both on and off the screen. Following 155 remarkable films, the upcoming MEGA 156 promises to be an enthralling megahit. A heartfelt birthday wish to Chiranjeevi garu.”



Chiranjeevi's latest film Bholaa Shankar, which was released on August 11, failed to impress the audiences. The film received poor reviews and several also questioned Chiranjeevi's choice of scripts at this age.

