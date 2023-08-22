Chiranjeevi birthday: Pawan Kalyan pens heartfelt note for big brother; Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej wish too

Chiranjeevi, who is fondly known as Megastar of Telugu cinema, is the biggest and bankable actor. With his aura, swag, impeccable acting, and dancing skills, Chiranjeevi has managed to carve out a unique and cherished place within the hearts of Telugu audiences. He is a perfect example of self-made, his journey from a middle-class boy to his current iconic status is an inspiration to many younger generations.

Today, Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday, and social media is taken by the fire with wishes and love for him. Several celebs like Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and many others have already taken to Twitter and sent their heartwarming wishes to the megastar. To make his day special, fans are leaving no stone unturned with philanthropic activities, wishes and cake cutting programs, and more.

Celebs convey birthday wishes to Chiranjeevi on social media

Chiranjeevi's brother and actor Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter and shared a birthday note. The popular actor's birthday note for his big brother reads, "Happy birthday to brother Chiranjeevi. First of all thanks to that God who gave you the fortune of being born as your younger brother and calling you elder brother. stating Your journey seems to me like a thin brook flowing like a great river. You have not only shown a way for us to grow but also inspired millions of people with your determination, perseverance, hard work, integrity and sense of service. Even though you are an ideal to many and adored by millions, the reason why you don't have pride in yourself is because you have closed yourself. The success you are achieving in the field of cinema with your unwavering power and undiminished acting prowess is eternal. I sincerely wish you many more successes with a happy, healthy full life. Happy Birthday Annayya...."

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and penned a birthday wish to Chiranjeevi. The actor wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved one & only mega star @KChiruTweets garu.#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

Sai Dharam Tej also shared a photo with his uncle Chiranjeevi and wished him a happy birthday. Director Bobby, who just delivered a flop with Bholaa Shankar, also wished Chiranjeevi. He tweeted, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Megastar, dearest @KChiruTweets garu. Your charisma and unwavering dedication remain a timeless inspiration for generations. Forever grateful for making my dream come true Annayya."

