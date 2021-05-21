  1. Home
Chiranjeevi calls Mohanlal 'Gem of a human being' on his birthday; Ram Charan shares photo with Lalettan

Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu too have penned heartwarming birthday notes for the superstar Mohanlal on their social media handles.
Mohanlal turns 61 today, May 21 and who's who from the Indian film industry is sending best wishes to the Malayalam superstar. Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note to wish superstar Mohanlal on his birthday. He also shared a throwback photo of him with the Lucifer actor clicked during their reunion party in 2019. The Sye Raa actor Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !!."

Ram Charan, on the other hand, also shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday #Lalettan @Mohanlal Sir. Have a wonderful and memorable year ahead!." These photos were clicked at a party hosted by Chiranjeevi. The reunion saw the 1980s actors from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries under one roof. The Telugu star had also bought a new swanky house then and the reunion coincided with his housewarming party.

Here's another priceless photo of the two superstars sharing the same frame: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Also Read: WATCH: Mohanlal shares Chembinte Chelulla lyrical song from Marakkar on his birthday 

Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu too have penned heartwarming birthday notes for the superstar on their social media handles. DQ  wrote, "Wishing our dearest Lalettan a very happy birthday !! May you continue to entertain, amaze and win our hearts through countless films and unforgettable characters !!." 

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy birthday @Mohanlal sir. Wishing you happiness, great health and fulfillment always!" 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

