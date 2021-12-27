Chiranjeevi calls Salman Khan a 'superstar with golden heart', Venkatesh Daggubati shares a throwback pic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns a year older today, December 27 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. His friends from the South Indian film industry have also penned birthday notes for Dabangg actor. Venkatesh Daggubati and Chiranjeevi have also wished Salman with sweet birthday notes.

Venky Mama actor tweeted, "Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan Wishing you the best of everything this year!," alongside a memorable throwback photo of them sitting on bikes.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned a long note showering Salman Khan with best wishes and good health. "My Dear Sallu bhai !!!! Good human-beings always think of doing good for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life. Happy birthday Bouquetto the forever young Superstar with the golden heart!," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Salman is a close family friend of Chiranjeevi. He shares a great rapport with Ram Charan as well. Their friendship got strengthened while working together on an ad.

Recently, at the grand pre-release event of RRR, Salman Khan said that he believes RRR deserves 100% occupancy. "Charan and NTR.. I have known them much before they became movie stars. They have worked really hard on RRR, look at their physique,” Salman complimented them at the event.

Also Read: Man Crush Monday: Tovino Thomas is a dapper heartthrob & these latest PICS in white prove that