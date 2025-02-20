Chiranjeevi celebrates 46th anniversary with his ‘anchor’ Surekha mid-air en route Dubai; Nagarjuna, Namrata Shirodkar join in

Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 46th wedding anniversary today, February 20, with his wife Surekha Konidela. While the world eagerly awaited for the megastar to pen a wish for his better half on this special day, the wait is finally over as the actor has now dropped some beautiful pictures from their recent anniversary celebration.

Well, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi dropped two heartwarming pictures as he celebrated his wedding anniversary with Surekha during his flight to Dubai. The couple was seen inside their private jet, surrounded by their loved ones.

Check out the post here:

However, what grabbed attention was the presence of certain other celebrities in the frame, along with the veteran star. These included Nagarjuna and his wife, Amala Paul, as well as Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

The megastar and his wife presented each other with a beautiful bouquet of flowers as they happily posed with their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Fans also got a peek into the luxurious private jet of the superstar.

Along with the pictures, Chiranjeevi penned a long note expressing his heartfelt emotions for the day. The actor described his better half, Surekha, as the anchor to his life and the one who is the wind beneath his wings.

An excerpt from his long note can be read as “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai! I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world.”