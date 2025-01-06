Chiranjeevi claims his mega clan is the ‘Kapoor family of South’, tags son Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan as his ‘achievements’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming lineup of films includes Mallidi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara. Following this, the actor will begin shooting for one of his most anticipated projects, a gangster drama with Srikanth Odela.

Speaking at a recent event, the megastar talked about the massive success of his family, which consists of some of the most talented actors in the entire film industry.

Chiranjeevi shared his thoughts on the most significant accomplishments in his life, expressing with sincerity that his brother Pawan Kalyan and his son Ram Charan stand out as his greatest achievements.

He said, “I spoke about my achievements here… Pawan Kalyan is my achievement; Ram Charan is my achievement; all the kids in my family are my achievements. I feel accomplished when I look at them.”

For the unversed, while Chiranjeevi was the first in his family to enter showbiz, he was later followed by his brothers Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu. Subsequently, his son, nephews, and niece also ventured into the creative field of filmmaking and acting.

Talking about this, the Khaidi actor expressed how he feels that his own Mega family is very similar to Raj Kapoor’s illustrious family in Bollywood, where most members belong to the film world as well.

Chiranjeevi mentioned, “Recently, Pawan reminded me of something I said years ago. I’ve always wanted the Mega family to be like Raj Kapoor’s. Pawan told me I believed it with such conviction that we’re here today. I thanked God when a newspaper called us the Kapoor family of the South. It’s only possible due to the love we received from the audience.”

Recently, Chiranjeevi’s brother and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, attended a pre-release event for his nephew Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer.

Their candid moments together highlighted the love and support they continue to share for one another to this day.

