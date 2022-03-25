Chiranjeevi clicked at son Ram Charan's house; RRR star greets fans from his balcony

Mass entertainer Ram Charan has once again wooed his fans with his most recent release. The actor along with his co-star Jr NTR is being showered with applause since the first show of his magnum opus opened. Megastar Chiranjeevi could not have been more proud of his talented son. He was spotted outside his lad's house in Hyderabad. The Acharya star kept his OOTD semi-formal, with a blue shirt and denim.

Recently, the actor took to Twitter and shared his views about the periodic drama, he wrote, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind-blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!" In the meantime, Ram Charan also came on his balcony to greet his fans who were outside his house to get a glimpse of the star.

The actor was dressed in casual and comfy attire.

RRR has been in the news for all the right reasons for months now. From the lavish sets to a massive budget to a glitzy star cast, the movie has just the correct ingredients for a blockbuster. The kind of business the film has recorded on the first day, it sure looks like heading that way.

The father-son duo of Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also be seen sharing screen space in Koratala Siva's latest action drama, Acharya. The project will also have Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies. It will be thrilling to see these two in a single frame.

