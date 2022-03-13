Chiranjeevi clicks a beautiful PIC of daughter-in-law Upasana, she calls him ‘sweetest father in law’

Ram Charan and his better half, Upasana Kamineni keep making fans drool over their electrifying chemistry and rock-solid bond. The star wife also shares a great rapport with her father-in-law Chiranjeevi. The latest proof of their connection can be seen on Upasana Kamineni’s Instagram handle.

She uploaded a stunning photo in a beautiful black lehenga with multi-colored thread work. The look was complimented with stunning jewelry and elegant makeup. But that is not the best part, guess who was behind the camera? It was none other than the Acharya star Chiranjeevi. Upasana Kamineni posted her latest look on social media, asking fans to guess who has clicked it. Later, she revealed that it was none other than her father-in-law.

Check out the post below:

This Tollywood couple's latest trip was to Finland. The two shared many glimpses from their vacay on social media and treated the fans.

Now, Ram Charan is ready to promote SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The Roudram Ranam Rudhiram team recently released the promo video of their Celebration Anthem. This perfect folk song has been titled Etthara Jenda in Telugu and Sholay in Hindi. The lead of this periodic drama, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Alia Bhatt can be seen tapping their foot on this energetic dance track.

The complete song will release in many languages, including Hindi on March 14. This will kickstart a fresh round of promotions for this revolutionary tale. It is believed that this peppy number will appear at the end of the movie. Meanwhile, the film is slated to release on 25 March.

