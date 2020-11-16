Chiranjeevi clicks a selfie with son Ram Charan as he enjoys Diwali night with his 'knight'

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi can be seen enjoying every bit of this festive season and their latest photos are only spreading positive vibes.

Celebrities have been sharing beautiful family moments from their Diwali celebrations and every photo has managed to light up the Internet. Recently, Chiranjeevi also took to Instagram and shared a selfie with his son Ram Charan while enjoying fireworks on Diwali night. Taking to social media, megastar wrote, "#DiwaliNight... with my Knight." RRR star Ram Charan also posted a heartwarming father-son duo moment and wrote, "Trying to capture the moment!!."

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi can be seen enjoying every bit of this festive season and their latest photos are only spreading positive vibes. Recently, Charan shared a few photos with his RRR co-star Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli from their Diwali special photoshoot. Sending their wishes to fans, the Rangasthalam actor wrote, "Always keep the spirit of togetherness alive!! Happy Diwali !!." Meanwhile, many other celebs like Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Jr NTR and others extended festive season wishes to their fans on social media.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in an upcoming movie titled, Acharya. Earlier this week, Chiranjeevi stated that he got himself tested as a protocol before resuming the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya.

Credits :Instagram

