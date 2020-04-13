Chiranjeevi to collaborate with Venky Mama director K.S. Ravindra for his new project? Find Out

Chiranjeevi will be reportedly collaborating with Venky Mama director K.S. Ravindra for his new project. His latest project is Acharya co-starring Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for wearing his heart on his sleeves and many instances prove the same. If the media reports are to be believed, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor is all set to give a chance to young budding talents after the wrap up of his latest project with Koratala Siva. It has been already reported earlier that there are speculations about the superstar being a part of the Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi will be reportedly teaming up with Prabhas- starrer Saaho’s director Sujeeth for the remake of the blockbuster Malayalam hit. Now, according to the latest reports, another filmmaker has got a nod from the actor for a new project. K.S. Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby who has directed films like Sardar Gabbar Singh and Venky Mama will be apparently collaborating with Chiranjeevi for his upcoming project. As per the same reports, he has also narrated the script to the megastar who is convinced with the same.

However, no official confirmation has been made on the part of either party which means that the fans have to wait a little more to get some good news. On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal for his next movie which is titled Acharya. The action-entertainer is helmed by Ram Charan and is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. Earlier, Trisha Krishnan was roped in as the female lead in the movie. However, she backed out later on thereby getting replaced by Kajal Aggarwal.

Credits :Times of India

