Chiranjeevi congratulates daughter Sushmitha Konidela & team for the success of Senapathi web film

Telugu OTT film Senapathi is being applauded by audiences and celebs alike. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Senapathi stars Rajendra Prasad and is produced by his daughter Sushmitha Konidela. Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest celeb who is awestruck by the series as he penned a note to praise and congratulate the team.

He wrote, "I watched ‘Senapathi’. Young director Pawan Sadineni was very interesting and made to be thrilled with what was going on. My heartfelt congratulations to Sushmitha Konidela and Vishnu, the young filmmakers who produced a blockbuster film of good taste. Above all, senior actor 'Natakirti' Rajendra Prasad has excelled in an innovative role. The film is a testament to his acting talent. My best wishes to the production house, GOLD BOX and team. Released on the 'Aha' OTT platform, I think this film will surely touch the hearts of the audience's."

Directed by Pavan Sadineni of Prema Ishq Kaadhal fame, Senapthi also stars Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, Keshav Deepak, and Rakendu Mouli. Bankrolled by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela, the film has cinematography by Vivek Kalepu and music by Shravan Bharadwaj.

Senapathi is the original Aha movie and was released on December 31, 2021.

