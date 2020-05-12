Chiranjeevi congratulates Rana Daggubati & Miheeka on engagement; Says 'Bhallala Deva is struck by cupid'

The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor took to his Instagram to congratulate the Rana and his lady love Miheeka Bajaj.

South megastar Chiranjeevi wished Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on their engagement. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor took to his Instagram to congratulate the actor and his lady love Miheeka. Chiranjeevi wrote in his Instagram post, "Congratulations my Boy Rana Daggubati Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both." The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor flooded the social media platforms to wish the actor and Miheeka on their engagement.

Rana Daggubati shared the happy news in his Instagram post, saying "And she said Yes." Immediately after the post, many friends of the south actor and folks from the south India fraternity shared their good wishes for the couple. The actor cum producer Rama Charan also congratulated Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on their engagement. South actors like Samantha Akkineni, Sushanth, Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna, and Shruti Haasan congratulated the actor. Others like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Niharika, and Upasana Konidela also wished the southern actor and his lady love Miheeka.

Check out Chiranjeevi's post

On the work from Rana Daggubati will feature as the lead in the upcoming film called Kaadan and in Virata Parvam. Rana had previously shared Sai Pallavi's look from the film and the fans could not stop talking about it. Sai Pallavi looks intense in the new poster of the film.

