Chiranjeevi dances his heart out in this THROWBACK video with 80s beauties Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar

Chiranjeevi shared a throwback video of his romantic dance performance with 80s beauties Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Radha Nair, Jayasudha Kapoor and Lissy Priyadarshan.

Last November, Megastar Chiranjeevi had hosted a grand reunion party at his new house in Hyderabad, which was attended by the 80s actors from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, Ramesh Aravind, Suman, Jayaram, Khushbu Sundar, Jackie Shroff, Ambika, Menaka, Radha, among many others among the 80s club graced the star-studded party. A few photos from Chiranjeevi's housewarming party had surfaced online and now, the Sye Raa star has shared a video that is winning hearts.

Recently, on World Dance Day, Chiranjeevi promised to share a dance video of him and well, finally here's the moment. Taking to Instagram, Chiranjeevi shared a video of his romantic dance performance with 80s beauties Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Radha Nair, Jayasudha Kapoor and Lissy Priyadarshan. The Megastar wrote, "Fun is meeting friends. Fun is a little dance. As promised, here is the throwback dance video." From playing games to dancing their hearts out, the 80s celebs had a gala time together and this recent video is a proof.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Trisha Krishnan walked out of the project, citing creative differences. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva.

