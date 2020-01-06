Chiranjeevi DEMANDS Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Superstar Krishna

Actor Chiranjeevi, who spoke during the event of Mahesh Babu's movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, demanded Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Tollywood megastar Krishna.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi apparently demanded Dadasaheb Phalke Award for superstar Krishna during an event of Mahesh Babu’s movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Addressing the event, Chiranjeevi showered praises over superstar Krishna and stated that he is one of the dedicated stars in Tollywood. He also requested the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to do the needful, in order to bring Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the actor. He also went on to say that Krishna is the one who owned the new technologies when it comes to entertaining the new generation movie freaks.

Recalling the achievements of superstar Krishna, he stated that the actor is the main reason for Telugu film industry to move to Hyderabad. On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s next film, tentatively titled Chiru 152, went on floors recently. Directed by Koratala Siva, huge formed sets are erected in Kokapet. Reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi. If reports are to be believed, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee in the film. Popular south actor Trisha will be seen romancing the megastar on-screen.

As far as Sarileru Neekevvaru is concerned, the movie’s trailer was released today. The film has Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to be released on January 11, 2020, in order to cover the Sankranti holidays. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is bankrolled by AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

