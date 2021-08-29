Chiranjeevi dines with 'old friend' and former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev at a royal palace; Details Inside

Chiranjeevi had a great Sunday evening as he spent time with the legend Kapil Dev at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The Sye Raa actor and his wife Surekha Konidela dined with the former Indian cricketer. Chiranjeevi also shared a few photos from their meet with Kapil Dev and revealed they travelled back in time.

Sharing a few photos from his meet with the legend Kapil Dev, Chiranjeevi revealed they fondly recalled old memories. "Wonderful meeting my old friend @therealkapildev after a long time. The exquisite #FalaknumaPalace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels & Fondly recalled old memories.He is very much the #HaryanaHurricane who won us our #FirstWorldCup," he tweeted.

Wonderful meeting my old friend @therealkapildev after a long time. The exquisite #FalaknumaPalace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels & Fondly recalled old memories.He is very much the #HaryanaHurricane who won us our #FirstWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y4Ezfhp65j — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2021

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of his film, Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film has Ram Charan and Aggarwal with Pooja Hegde in a cameo.

The megastar is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer. Titled Godfather, the film is being directed by Mohan Raja.

Chiranjeevi and director Bobby have also joined hands for an untitled film, tentatively called, Chiru 154. Sharing the news recently on Chiranjeevi's birthday, Bobby tweeted, "MEGA WAVE Hits the shore tomorrow at 4:05 PM A Mega gift from our side on the occasion of Megastar @KChiruTweets garu birthday @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial #MEGA154 #Chiru154 (sic)."