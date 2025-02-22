Chiranjeevi dismisses false buzz about his mother Anjana Devi’s hospitalization and claims, ‘She was a little...’

Chiranjeevi took to his social media to dismiss the reports surrounding his mother Anjana Devi being hospitalized after falling ill. For the unversed, the latter recently celebrated her birthday in a gala family gathering.

The megastar shared an official post on X (formerly Twitter), dismissing rumors about his mother becoming unwell and thereafter being hospitalized.

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “My attention is drawn to some media reports claiming our mother is unwell and is hospitalized. Want to clarify that she was a little indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly alright now. Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports on her health. Appreciate your understanding.”

On the work front, the actor is in the spotlight for his upcoming movie Vishwambhara. The Telugu language fantasy action film is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and is expected to hit theaters in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the senior star has also signed up for another movie with Srikanth Odela. Touted as the most violent movie already, the film will be backed by actor Nani.

In other news, recently Chiranjeevi celebrated his 46th wedding anniversary with wife Surekha. The actor had shared some stunning pictures with the latter as they rang in the special day mid-air during a flight to Dubai.

Check out the photos here:

The couple was joined by actors Nagarjuna, his wife Amala and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Chiranjeevi also penned a note of love for his wife and expressed, “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai! I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world.”