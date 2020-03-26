Chiranjeevi donates Rs 1 crore to the film workers to support them amid Coronavirus outbreak

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest addition to the list who has decided to contribute to the film workers of the union who are currently jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many South celebrities are extending their support by contributing to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Nithiin, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi among others have donated a certain amount to the state welfare to support the daily wage earners. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest addition to the list who has decided to contribute to the film workers of the union who are currently jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chiranjeevi, who made his Twitter debut recently, took to Twitter and shared about the same.

The Sye Raa star has donated Rs 1 crore while his son Ram Charan has contributed Rs 70 Lakhs. He tweeted, "The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry.Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers."

Ram Charan has donated Rs 70 Lakh in the moment of crisis. Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan wrote, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home!."

