Chiranjeevi drops happy pic of Ram Charan with sisters from vacay: Excitement of parents when kids have fun

On Friday, Ram Charan took his sisters, nieces, and family members in his chartered flight for a weekend gateway. The actor's pics with his family went viral on social media platforms.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram handle and shared a pic with his three children, Ram Charan, Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha from their recent vacation. The siblings' trio can be seen posing with bright happy smiles as they enjoyed delicious food. The megastar captioned, "Parents' excitement is different when all their children are having fun together."

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are back in Hyderabad. They were recently spotted paying respect to veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away on Sunday. They also offered condolences to Prabhas and his family. According to reports, Ram Charan will fly back to Mumbai soon for shoot of his film RC15, he only came to Hyderabad for a few hours to pay homage to the Rebel star.

RC15 is directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. The plot of his suspense flick is penned by Karthik Subbaraju and music is composed by S Thaman.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, has an exciting lineup with projects like Mohan Raja's directorial GodFather, a remake of Lucifer. Along with the Megastar, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, and Satya Dev will also play significant roles in the action entertainer. The actor will also play the protagonist in Meher Ramesh's forthcoming action drama, Bholaa Shankar. This much-discussed drama is slated to hit the big screens on 14th April 2023.