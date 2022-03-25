Chiranjeevi drops his review of SS Rajamouli's RRR; Calls it 'Master Storyteller's Master Piece'

Chiranjeevi drops his review of SS Rajamouli's RRR; Calls it 'Master Storyteller's Master Piece'
Magnum opus RRR reached the theatres worldwide today and the film is garnering a lot of positive reviews from all over. The latest to join the bandwagon is lead Ram Charan's father and actor Chiranjeevi. Taking to the microblogging site, he wrote, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !! A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!!"

