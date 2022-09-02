Chiranjeevi drops nostalgic pic with Pawan Kalyan to wish on birthday: His hope and desire are always Janahita

Chiranjeevi penned a birthday note for his brother Pawan Kalyan with nostalgic PIC as he turned 50 years today.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 02, 2022 10:02 AM IST  |  3.9K
On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday, his brother and megastar Chiranjeevi shared a nostalgic throwback pic to wish. He penned a birthday note, which reads, "His hope and desire are always Janahita. He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday." Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan looks super young and stylish as they posed for the cameras in this throwback pic.

