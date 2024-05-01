Chiranjeevi shares old video with thoughtful message on May Day

As May 1st comes around once again this year, many celebrities across industries have taken up to wish everyone well. Adding to the list of messages, Megastar Chiranjeevi also took the opportunity to share a thoughtful video.

Chiranjeevi also posted an old video of a public advertisement he was a part of years ago through his official Instagram and X accounts. The advertisement which is around 22 years old sheds light on child labor and how people should be against the same.

Check out Chiranjeevi’s heartfelt message through a throwback video on Labour Day

The Acharya star shared a video through his official social media handles on Wednesday, May 1. The video was related to the Little Hands campaign which was launched 22 years ago for the International Labor Organization to put an end to child labor.

He wrote below the video: “22 years ago … Little children as work children. International Labour Organization, says not to do it. “Small hands” campaign done for ILO.”

Chiranjeevi further stated that he is sharing it since it is relevant to the occasion. He even requested everyone to discourage child labor and ended the video by wishing everyone a "Happy May Day."

Back in 2021, the Godfather star shared a post through X on May Day talking about the power of labour. He wrote that he believed in the fact that hard work would never go unnoticed and continued: “Labour Day signifies the importance of power and beauty of all the workers and labourers across the world. I salute them.”

Chiranjeevi on the work front

The Khaidi No. 150 star has been going through some ups and downs in terms of his acting career after the Covid-19 pandemic. It started with two films in 2022, Acharya and Godfather. Both projects failed to make an impact at the box office as they could not recover the budget.

The Stalin star managed to make a big comeback with Waltair Veerayya the following year, which also had Ravi Teja among the lead cast members. Despite clashing with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, the action thriller received positive feedback.

Meanwhile, he is all set to return in the socio-fantasy, Vishwambhara. The film is helmed by Mallidi Vassishta, known for Bimbisara, and is releasing on January 10 next year. While the cinematography is being handled by Chota K. Naidu, M.M. Keeravani has been brought in to compose the soundtrack.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi says Teja Sajja has done a film on Hanuman he wanted to do a long ago