Chiranjeevi excited for his first holiday since the pandemic, posts PIC as he jets off to US with wife Surekha

After wrapping up Acharya's release in theaters, Chiranjeevi has now jetted off for his first International vacation with wife Surekha post-pandemic. The couple is heading to USA and Europe for vacation and is super excited for this holiday. The actor shared a pic with his wife, where they can be seen sitting on a flight and posing for a pic.

Sharing the pic, Chiranjeevi wrote, "First international travel since the pandemic! About to take off to USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon!." Ram Charan's wife Upasana commented on the pic saying, "Have a super time Athama & Mamaya."

Check out Chiranjeevi's pic here:

In March, Ram Charan and his wifey Upasana Kamineni took a vacation after 2 years. The two went to Finland to spend some quality time and also shared stunning couple pics, which set major wanderlust goals.

Meanwhile, Acharya, which was released on April 29, opened to bad reviews from the critics and it also generated poor word of mouth from the audience. Except for the grand screen presence of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the film fairly disappointed the audiences. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, and Satyadev in key roles.

However, Chiranjeevi next has a lineup of movies including he also has Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh, Godfather with Mohan Raja and Bobby's Chiru155 in the pipeline.

