Chiranjeevi extends Hanuman Jayanti wishes to fans with a fun BTS clip of Ram Charan with a monkey; WATCH

Today, April 16, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Chiranjeevi shared a fun BTS video of Ram Charan from the sets of Acharya to extend warm festive wishes to fans. The megastar shared a glimpse of Ram Charan playing and feeding a monkey on the sets of Acharya.

In the video, shared by Chiranjeevi, one can see that a monkey interpreted Ram Charan while he was having food on the sets. As the RRR star noticed the monkey, he fed some biscuits to it with his hands. Sharing the video on social media, Chiranjeevi conveyed Hanuman Jayanti's wishes as he wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated, "Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all!#happyhanumanjayanthi."

Watch the video here:

The impactful trailer of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-led Acharya was released a few days ago. The father-son duo has donned a menace avatar for this cinematic masterpiece by Koratala Siva.

The film is carrying anticipation like never before as it is the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are sharing screen space in a full-fledged movie. According to our sources, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will share the screen space for about 20 to 25 minutes. The RRR actor recently opened up about working with his father in Acharya and said, "It’s a dream come true."

Kajal Aggarwal is paired opposite Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde will be seen as Ram Charan’s love interest. Musical Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing music. Acharya is produced under the banners Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments respectively. The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 29.

