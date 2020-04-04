Chiranjeevi extends support to PM Narendra Modi’s solidarity call on April 5th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through a video on Friday, where he urged people to light a candle or diya or a torch on April 5th at 9 PM to express support to each other at this difficult time of crisis. Supporting his call, Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and encouraged people to follow it in order to keep the spirits up and to light the dark days of COVID-19.

He wrote on Twitter, “On #5thApr20 @9 PM for 9 minutes, respecting our beloved PM’s call, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona Let’s stand for our country and let’s reiterate that we stand for each other!” It is to be noted that Chiranjeevi clapped hands on the evening of Janata Curfew day. A nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Prime Minister to combat the outbreak of Coronavirus.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, which will have Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Helmed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also have Sonu Sood in a key role. Earlier, south star Trisha was roped in to play the female lead in the film. The Ram star walked out of the film citing creative differences, after which Kajal Aggarwal was roped in. Some reports suggest that Ram Charan will be playing an extended cameo and he will be seen for about 30 minutes in the film.